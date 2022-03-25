Convicted Rep. Fortenberry should resign from Congress, McCarthy says

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry should resign from Congress after Fortenberry was convicted on three felony counts.

“I want to discuss with him today. I think he had his day in court. I think if he wants to appeal he could go do that as a private citizen. But I think out of respect you can let me talk to him today, but I think when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign,” McCarthy said a day after Fortenberry’s conviction came down.

Chad Kolton, a spokesperson for Fortenberry’s campaign, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About an hour after McCarthy spoke here, Speaker Nancy Pelosi also called for the convicted lawmaker to leave Congress.

“Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve. No one is above the law," the California Democrat said in a statement. “Congressman Fortenberry must resign from the House.”