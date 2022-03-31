Race ratings show Republicans positioned for pickups in Pennsylvania

ANALYSIS — Pennsylvania is no stranger to redistricting. Unlike the vast majority of states, the Keystone State didn’t wait a full decade to implement new lines thanks to a court challenge. The latest map and political dynamic give Republicans an opportunity to pick up seats if the midterm elections continue to trend their way.

The 9-9 split in Pennsylvania’s House delegation matches Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in 2020. But considering midterm elections are typically a referendum on the president and Biden’s job approval rating sits between mediocre and terrible, Republicans could shift the balance of power in the delegation.

Pennsylvania went through redistricting prior to the 2018 elections after the state Supreme Court threw out the map drawn by Republicans following the 2010 census and used in three election cycles. This time around, the courts stepped in after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the map drawn by the Republican majorities in the legislature and chose a map proposed by the Democratic plaintiffs.

Under the right conditions, Republicans could enjoy a net gain of two seats out of Pennsylvania. The party basically absorbed Pennsylvania’s loss of a seat due to reapportionment (noted by GOP Rep. Fred Keller’s retirement) but could take over Democratic seats in the 7th, 8th and 17th Districts. Republicans need a net gain of five seats nationwide to capture the majority.

The action isn’t limited to the general election, however. Three Democrats are running to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle in the new 12th District. Biden would have won the Pittsburgh-anchored seat by nearly 20 points, so the race is rated Solid Democratic and the real fight is in the primary. Former Pennsylvania Department of Banking & Securities Commissioner Steve Irwin, state Rep. Summer Lee and University of Pittsburgh law professor Jerry Dickinson are in the mix.