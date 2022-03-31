They work in the halls of power. But Senate dining workers are ‘still struggling’

On his busiest days, Oliver Rojas wakes up early, arriving at the Capitol by 6 a.m. to brew coffee before sleepy lawmakers and staffers start their commutes. By midmorning, he’s making the rounds in the kitchen, checking that everything is ready for lunch.

He thinks of his workplace as the most influential place in the world. “I know each senator. Each senator, they know me — they call me by my name,” he said. “But I’m still struggling.”

Rojas began his Hill job more than 14 years ago, after coming to Washington from Bolivia to be close to family. He’s one of about 175 people who keep food and caffeinated beverages flowing to the Senate office buildings and the Capitol Visitor Center. These dining workers come face to face with the country’s decision-makers, trading friendly hellos, but the small talk rarely goes deeper.

Now they’re at a turning point. After unsuccessful drives in the past, a majority of the workers agreed to unionize late last year. Employed by mega-contractor Restaurant Associates instead of directly by the legislative branch, they want things like job security, better pay and more affordable health insurance. And they’re hoping to rally their most prominent customers to the cause.

“I’ve known the senators for so many years,” Rojas said. “But they don’t know what happens, really, with us.”