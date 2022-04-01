Biden administration will rescind border expulsion policy

The Biden administration said Friday it would lift Title 42, a public health directive that has allowed border agents for the past two years to expel migrants at U.S. borders in a stated effort to stem COVID-19 spread.

The termination would be implemented by May 23 “to enable DHS time to implement appropriate COVID-19 mitigation protocols,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reviews the directive every 60 days.

“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” according to the termination order signed by CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

DHS and State Department officials told reporters Friday that the delayed implementation would give the administration time to ramp up a vaccination program for migrants in border processing.

The rollback of Title 42, named after the section of health law it comes from, will likely cause a sharp increase in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, which is already experiencing historically high numbers of border encounters with migrants.