Ratings show South Carolina’s competitive races are limited to June primary

Mace, however, has found herself in no man’s land in the Republican Party. She’s wavered a bit between being a Trump critic and a Trump ally and hasn’t found a home on either side of the spectrum. Mace even filmed a video outside Trump Tower in New York City to promote the areas where she agrees with the former president. The video was released a day after Trump endorsed Arrington — who four years ago defeated an incumbent in a primary in this district — in the June 14 primary.

Even if Arrington knocks off Mace, the GOP will start as favorites to hold the seat in this political environment. Democrats do have a credible candidate in likely nominee Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who raised $500,000 for the race through the end of last year.

Trump would have won Republican Rep. Joe Wilson’s 2nd District by 9 points and all of the other GOP-held seats by double digits. Democratic Rep. James E. Clyburn, the House majority whip, will likely hold the 6th District, which Joe Biden would have won by 28 points.

Rice, Timmons challenged

There’s also primary action in the 7th District, represented by GOP Rep. Tom Rice. He was a surprise vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, to the point where most reporters and observers initially thought it was a mistake. But it was intentional, and now the congressman has drawn primary challengers because of it.

Trump has endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry, who had $327,000 in his campaign account on Dec. 31. Rice had nearly $1.9 million. But Fry isn’t the only challenger to Rice in the race. Physician Garrett Barton and insurance agent Barbara Arthur are running and each had more than $100,000 in the bank at the end of the year. The goal for Rice’s critics should be to hold him under 50 percent on June 14 and finish the job in the June 28 runoff.