Torn from the pages of a thriller or disaster planning? ModCom takes on continuity of Congress

Seeing the explosive fireball after a passenger jet slammed into the side of the Pentagon on a pleasant September day in 2001 was the event that led Brian Baird to decades of questioning: What if that plane struck the Capitol?

Planning for the worst can make some people squeamish, but Baird reasoned that members of Congress have a duty to think about their own deaths.

“We were then, and we still are, woefully and dangerously unprepared for events that are quite easily imagined and, in fact, have actually taken place,” the former lawmaker said Wednesday in his prepared remarks in front of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress.

No one knows how the House would function if a mass casualty event caused the deaths of many members, Baird and other experts told the committee. The Democrat from Washington state retired from Congress in 2011 and has pleaded his case with renewed urgency over the past year.

It’s just one of many topics on the radar of the committee known as ModCom, tasked with proposing fixes for the legislative branch. But for Baird and others who revived the American Enterprise Institute’s Continuity of Government Commission after last year’s mob attack on the Capitol and as the coronavirus pandemic raged, the hearing this week was a chance to sound the alarm.