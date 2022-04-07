Biden’s actions and words since Warsaw align with walked-back declaration that Putin must go

ANALYSIS — The White House might have walked back President Joe Biden’s declaration that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” in Russia, but his words and actions since then fall in line with the boldest statement of his term.

Since that March 26 remark in Poland was walked back by West Wing aides, only to have Biden stand by them a few days later, his administration has sanctioned more influential Russian individuals and entities and slapped more export controls on Moscow. On Wednesday, the administration sought to end U.S. investment inside Russia.

The White House again this week contended — publicly, at least — that Biden does not have a policy of regime change in Moscow. But questions to that end are lobbed at Press Secretary Jen Psaki and other White House officials daily. And for good reason.

With every utterance and action, plenty of evidence suggests the commander in chief and his Cabinet are methodically trying to create a new world order — one that doesn’t include Putin, even if he remains in power in Russia for some time.

The Biden administration’s emerging policy is to work with allies to get more tank-killing, automatic rifles, “killer drones,” coastal defense systems and other weapons into Ukrainian hands as quickly as possible — while using sanctions and other economic moves like an X-Acto knife to cut Russia out of the global economy.