House passes $55B aid package for restaurants, other businesses

The House passed a $55 billion package of aid to restaurants and other pandemic-ravaged industries following months of stops and starts, sending it to the Senate for negotiations with a rival bipartisan package that takes a different approach.

The nearly party-line vote Thursday was 223-203, with six Republicans crossing the aisle to back the bill and four Democratic "no" votes. Seven Republicans who had cosponsored an earlier version of the bill dropped off after the revised version was released and did not end up voting for the bill.

The House legislation would provide $42 billion to replenish a fund for struggling restaurants, food trucks, bars, caterers, brewpubs, bakeries and more after the money ran dry quickly last year. The measure would tack on another $13 billion for small businesses that suffered revenue losses of at least 40 percent during the pandemic, without regard to what industries they operate in, with grants capped at $1 million each.

That's a key difference with newly-unveiled Senate legislation that would set aside $8 billion for specific groups on top of $40 billion for restaurants, bars and other food-service establishments. That $8 billion would be carved up into pots of money directed to gyms and fitness centers, live entertainment venues, motorcoach and ferry operators, minor league sports teams, and small businesses that were cut off from customers and suppliers due to border closures.

House Democrats defended their proposal as the more appropriate way to help struggling businesses. House Small Business Chair Nydia M. Velázquez called the new $13 billion fund an "industry-neutral relief program for the small businesses most impacted by the pandemic … rather than picking winners and losers."