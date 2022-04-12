New lines, interesting races in Washington state

ANALYSIS — While the most important event in Washington state this fall will be Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle to play his former team the Seahawks, the second-most important game to watch will be the fight for the 8th Congressional District.

Joe Biden would have won the seat by about 7 points in 2020, but that margin puts it within reach for a GOP takeover if the key 2021 races are any guide. Democratic candidates in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races underperformed Biden by a dozen points.

After gaining a seat following the 2010 census, Washington state maintained its 10 districts during the latest round of apportionment. While Democrats currently have a 7-to-3 advantage in the House delegation, Republicans could gain at least one seat in their quest to net five seats nationwide and take back the majority — and the speaker’s gavel.

Not only will Washington host at least one competitive House race, the U.S. Senate race there is worth watching for evidence of a GOP wave. Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is up for reelection, and Republicans haven’t won a Senate race in the Evergreen State since 1994. But the GOP likes its expected standard-bearer, former triage nurse Tiffany Smiley, and Biden’s poor approval rating could put seats in traditionally Democratic states into play.

