Biden meets robot dog, pitches innovation agenda

President Joe Biden went to battleground North Carolina to highlight bipartisan economic competitiveness legislation as a means to counter inflation, but it was a yellow robotic dog named "Spot" that stole the show.

"Spot, I tell you what, be nice to me on the way out," said Biden after being introduced to the four-legged robot, pointing to the journalists traveling with him. "There's a couple of press people I want you to look at."

The president was touring facilities at the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University ahead of more formal remarks on innovation.

"More changes are going to take place in the next 10 years than took place in the past 50 years. Technology's moving so rapidly," he said after the introduction to Spot, who did some showing off for the president by walking around a bit.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, an alum of North Carolina A&T, was among those introducing Biden in Greensboro.