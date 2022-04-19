‘You always have to talk about health’: Trump shows his first card in close-held 2024 hand

ANALYSIS — Donald Trump prefers to keep allies and foes guessing, but he has finally shown a card in his closely held hand about the 2024 presidential race.

The former president, despite being 75 and overweight with several medical issues, has long argued he is in great physical and mental shape. Lately, he has boasted — and raised money — off a hole in one he allegedly bagged at one of his Florida golf courses.

“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true,” Trump said in a March 28 statement released by his post-presidency office before being sure to plug his ritzy resort. “It took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind.”

What came next was vintage The Donald, painting himself as something of an athletic savant on the links — one that can overcome a breeze and a course expertly mowed to present a challenge to those brave, and wealthy, enough to take it on.

“I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole,” Trump bragged.