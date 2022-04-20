Most Minnesota districts are unlikely to flip this year

ANALYSIS — Compared with most states, Minnesota has been a hotbed of competitive House races over the past decade. Yet the Land of 10,000 Lakes looks likely to host just one competitive race this fall.

Over the last decade, five of Minnesota's congressional districts changed party hands at least once. That leaves the U.S. House delegation split between four Republicans and four Democrats, although in Minnesota it's called the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, or DFL.

But that’s the same partisan breakdown as 10 years ago, and just one seat, the 2nd District, is initially slated to host a competitive race in the fall.

So how is there so much turnover without a net change, and why is there only one competitive seat?

The short answer is that most of the partisan takeovers brought those districts into alignment with current political trends. Rural areas, including Minnesota’s 1st, 7th and 8th districts, are voting increasingly for Republicans while suburban areas, such as Minnesota’s 3rd, are voting more Democratic. And now that they’ve flipped, it’s hard to see how the party that lost them will get them back in the near future.