Trump targets outraise challengers, unlike some other incumbents

Republicans in Congress targeted for defeat by former President Donald Trump posted strong fundraising numbers during the first three months of his year, while a handful of other vulnerable House incumbents from both parties raised less than potential opponents, new disclosures show.

The disclosures to the Federal Election Commission also show that House candidates raising more than $1 million in just three months is not the phenomenon it once was. And some of those crossing that threshold are getting a lot of it from donors giving small amounts.

Trump favorites lag

Challengers backed by Trump in six House districts and one Senate race all raised less than the targeted incumbents during the first quarter. Nevertheless, several of the challengers have ample resources to compete, especially in states with comparatively low-cost media markets.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from the House GOP leadership for refusing to support Trump’s false claim of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, raised more than $2.9 million and finished the quarter with $6.8 million. Harriet Hageman, the water and natural resources lawyer who is backed by Trump, raised $1.3 million, including $36,500 from Cheney’s Republican colleagues in the House such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. Hageman ended the quarter with nearly $1.1 million on hand.

Similarly, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski raised $1.6 million and had $5.3 million on March 31, compared with $673,000 raised and $968,000 cash on hand for Trump-backed former state government official Kelly Tshibaka.