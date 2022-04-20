Congress’ probe into hostile workplace conditions at Washington’s football team has been a headache for the league and ownership, but recent allegations that the club kept revenue it was supposed to share from the rest of the league may become a much larger issue.

“For owners, money is the bottom line,” said Geoffrey Rapp, a sports law professor at the University of Toledo. “Even if this was a small-change type of a scam, there's just so much money in the sport today, you could really pull in quite a bit off the top, and they can't really tolerate that.”

The Commanders this week aimed to forcefully rebut the statements and evidence provided by Jason Friedman to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The former team executive has alleged that the team hid revenue from league owners and kept millions in refundable fan deposits.

In 102 pages of documents sent to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, the team called the allegations “false and malicious” and suggested the congressional committee’s findings don’t warrant more investigation.

“Had the committee requested any information from the team on the issues raised … the team could, and would, have provided testimony and documents making clear that the complained-of conduct did not occur,” the team wrote in a letter signed by Jordan W. Siev, a lawyer with Reed Smith.