Biden heads to Oregon amid controversy over state’s new House seat

President Joe Biden is flying to Oregon on Thursday to tout infrastructure investments as super PACs pour big money into the Democratic primary for the state’s newly created House seat, sparking controversy within the president’s party.

Biden is planning to highlight new funding to help secure the Portland International Airport from the risk of potential earthquakes. The Port of Portland is slated to receive $3.75 million intended to make sure that the airport runway can withstand the effects of an earthquake, a real threat to an airport that sits on a fault line.

The funding for the airport’s seismic resilience comes from the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending bill. It was earmarked for inclusion thanks to a community project funding request from Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

“He will highlight the historic economic growth and nearly 8 million jobs created as a result of his and congressional Democrats’ actions, including the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and his work to lower costs,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday of the president’s two-day western swing, which includes stops in Portland on Thursday and Seattle on Friday.

The president’s trip to Oregon comes as congressional campaigns are in full swing for primaries on May 17, giving voters a little more than three weeks to pick their parties’ nominees.