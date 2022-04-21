Pandemic recovery, China competition, insulin cap help drive spending on lobbying

The nation’s 10 biggest spenders on federal lobbying shelled out a combined $75.3 million in the first quarter, new disclosures show, as K Street begins to prepare for the coming tumult of the midterm campaigns.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Amazon, and Facebook’s parent company Meta were among the groups and companies that disclosed spending the most on lobbying so far this year, according to disclosures filed to the House and Senate this week.

They lobbied on a range of topics, including Democrats’ stalled reconciliation package, a sprawling China competition bill, a bill to cap consumer payments for insulin at $35 a month and ongoing pandemic-related matters. The top 10 disclosed spending more than the top 10 did in last year’s first quarter, when the total was $68.2 million. But spending on lobbying by the top companies and groups hit $81.6 million in early 2020, as lawmakers rushed relief to deal with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Automaker General Motors rounded out the top 10 with an uptick in its federal lobbying investment, filings show. It lobbied on “electric vehicle tax credits, advanced manufacturing and supply chain incentives, funding and tax credits for EV infrastructure/chargers, tax credits for green hydrogen production and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles,” among other matters, according to its disclosure. GM's outside consultants included Ricchetti Inc., the firm of Jeff Ricchetti, who is the brother of Steve Ricchetti, counselor to President Joe Biden.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, the city’s second biggest lobbying practice as measured by publicly disclosed federal fees, said this year’s first quarter was its biggest on record, with $13 million from such clients as PhRMA and the Business Roundtable, both top 10 spenders. Akin Gump’s biggest clients, in terms of lobbying disclosures, were the Gila River Indian Community, which paid the firm $860,000 in the first quarter, and ZTE Corp., which paid it $410,000 during the period, according to filings.