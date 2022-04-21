Program to allow Americans to sponsor displaced Ukrainians

“The Ukrainian people continue to suffer immense tragedy and loss as a result of Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on their country,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a news release Thursday. “DHS will continue to provide relief to the Ukrainian people, while supporting our European allies who have shouldered so much as the result of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.”

The announcement comes nearly a month after President Joe Biden pledged to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, using the “full range of legal pathways” to do so. Since the Russian invasion, nearly 15,000 Ukrainians sought relief by traveling first to Mexico, then claiming asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, senior DHS and National Security Council officials said during a call Thursday morning with reporters.

Those officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly, emphasized that the new program will allow Ukrainians to fly directly to the U.S. rather than traveling through the southern border.

“We would like to encourage all Ukrainian nationals who are seeking to come to the U.S. to remain in Europe and take advantage of this program,” one official said.

Officials said the program will cater mainly towards Ukrainians with family ties in the U.S. who intend to seek relief temporarily with hopes of returning to Ukraine after the war is over. Many displaced Ukrainians have male relatives who have remained in Ukraine and are not planning on permanent resettlement in a new country, they said.