Prepare for the White Dude Summer

ANALYSIS — After historically diverse classes of House Democrats in 2018 and House Republicans in 2020, one group of candidates is poised to do well in the fight for the U.S. Senate this year: white men.

Fast-approaching Senate primaries could set the foundation of a less diverse Senate next year compared with the makeup of the current chamber.

Earlier in the cycle, the outlook was different. There was the potential to double the number of Black senators to a record high of six with the election of Rep. Val B. Demings in Florida, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in North Carolina and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin. Republican women, including Jane Timken in Ohio, Katie Britt in Alabama and Rep. Vicky Hartzler in Missouri, had viable paths to the nomination in key primaries.

Yet, because of a combination of the national political environment favoring Republicans and unique circumstances surrounding individual races, white dudes could be set up nicely for the fall.

In Nevada, former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is the GOP front-runner to challenge Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in a state Joe Biden won by just 2 points in 2020.