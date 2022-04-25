In 2024, it could be Biden, Harris or bust

ANALYSIS — More than a handful of Republicans are already sniffing around the 2024 presidential contest.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Sen. (and former governor) Rick Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are just some of the Republicans who might launch White House bids if former President Donald Trump doesn’t seek a second term. And some of them might take the plunge even if Trump does seek the nomination again in two years.

The Democrats, of course, have a very different situation. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are incumbents, so the party doesn’t have a long list of hopefuls for 2024.

Given Biden’s age and his current standing in the polls, as well as Harris’ mixed reviews, that’s not an ideal situation for Democrats.

First, let’s deal with the obvious. If Biden wants his party’s nomination in 2024, it’s probably his for the asking. Sitting presidents normally aren’t denied renomination.