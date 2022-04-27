Conflicting incentives for quick election-year spending deal

ANALYSIS — The optimistic case for passing appropriations bills this year goes something like this:

A renewed focus on defense spending brought about by the war in Ukraine and Chinese saber-rattling across the Taiwan strait could help facilitate a deal. The coming retirement of Senate appropriations leaders could build momentum. And the worst inflation in 40 years could expedite the process, as stopgap funding would bite worse than usual.

Yet the experience of the past dozen years encourages pessimism.

In theory, lawmakers are supposed to complete a dozen spending bills by Sept. 30 each year. While that almost never happens on time, election years are typically worse.

Over the past six election cycles, lawmakers have sent a total of six spending bills to the president’s desk before voters went to the polls in November. Five of those were signed into law in 2018 in a rare burst of speed and bipartisan comity, before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30.