Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in Ukraine aid

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for another $33 billion in assistance for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in military aid.

“We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom,” Biden said during remarks Thursday from the White House. “The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen.”

Congress previously appropriated $13.6 billion for Ukraine on March 15.

Almost half of the new funding, $16.4 billion, would flow to the Defense Department, much of it for additional weapons. This includes $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides weapons and equipment directly to Ukraine.

Another $5.4 billion would pay to replenish Defense Department stocks that the White House has already sent to Ukraine, including more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, over 5,500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 700 Switchblade drones, 90 155mm Howitzers, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers and more than 50 million rounds of ammunition.