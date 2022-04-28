FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, targeting products used by more than a third of smokers.

The agency estimates roughly 18.5 million people use menthol cigarettes. The products are particularly popular with Black smokers, with three out of four reporting using menthol products.

More than half of smokers under 18 also use menthol cigarettes, and more than half of those young people who smoke cigars use flavors, according to the proposed rule. The ban would take effect one year after the final rule is published.

“Ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars will save lives. It will also help reduce the unjust disparities in tobacco use, primarily caused by the tobacco companies targeting vulnerable communities with menthol cigarettes,” American Lung Association’s National CEO Harold Wimmer said in a statement. “When finalized, we believe this will be the single most significant action taken by FDA in its almost 13-year history of regulating tobacco products.”

The FDA first announced its intention to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in April 2021.