New Ohio map leaves Chabot, Kaptur facing tough races this fall

Earlier in the cycle, it looked like the 7th District was going to host a fascinating primary as former President Donald Trump targeted GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez because of the lawmaker's vote to impeach him. Trump endorsed former White House aide Max Miller and Gonzalez decided not to run for reelection even before the district lines were finalized. GOP Rep. Bob Gibbs was running here until he abruptly dropped out of the race in the beginning of April.

That leaves Miller, who brings some baggage to the race, as the likely GOP nominee in a newly-drawn district Trump would have won by 9 points. In this political environment, that’s enough to rate the race as Solid Republican for the general election, although the district could be competitive later in the decade.

The Cleveland-anchored 11th District is hosting a competitive Democratic primary. Shontel Brown defeated former state Sen. Nina Turner 50 percent to 45 percent in the 2021 special primary election and faces Turner again in the regular primary. While Turner had the financial edge in the special election, Brown has it in this race. The congresswoman had $757,000 in the bank on April 13 compared to $143,000 for Turner. President Joe Biden would have won the 11th District with 78 percent, so the race is rated Solid Democratic for the general election and the primary is the race to watch.

Ohio's 1st District (Steve Chabot, R)

Republicans put a lot of pressure on one of their own: Rep. Steve Chabot. They drew the Cincinnati-area 1st District from a seat former President Donald Trump carried by 3 points to a district Biden would have carried by 9 points. That’s surmountable for the congressman, particularly in this political environment, but it won’t be easy.

Chabot had a modest cash advantage — $594,000 to $436,000 — on April 13 over Cincinnati Councilman Greg Landsman, who is unopposed in the race for the Democratic nomination. But Chabot is also introducing himself to nearly one-third of voters in his newly-drawn district that he doesn’t currently represent. Democrats need to win this race, but it will be hard. Initial rating: Toss-up.