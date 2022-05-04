Dining workers vie for the Senate’s fragmented attention

As people rushed to the Supreme Court this week to chant about abortion, a different kind of protest unfolded just a block away.

Senate dining workers gathered once again to march in a tight circle, calling for better benefits and job security. It was their latest action as they push for a union contract, and they tried to convey a sense of urgency.

Anthony Thomas recently broke his hand but doesn’t have health insurance. He works with food and supplies in the Capitol complex, and his bills are piling up.

“I’m just in a pickle,” he said Tuesday.

It was a strange day to be picketing on Capitol Hill. Of the hundreds of people shouting and waving signs, only a couple dozen were talking about the union. The rest were there to mourn or celebrate the news that the high court seems ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.