Early primaries show Trump’s sway holding in congressional races

The hold that former President Donald Trump has over the GOP was put to the test Tuesday in the first of a series of weekly primaries in Ohio and Indiana, with results that showed he is still very much a kingmaker, and a potential liability.

In Ohio’s Republican Senate primary, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance came out ahead after Trump’s late endorsement catapulted him to the top of a crowded field.

But in the state’s 9th House District, which the GOP sees as one of its best pickup opportunities in November, far-right Air Force veteran J.R. Majewski won the nomination to challenge 20-term Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur with the support of a pro-Trump outside group, cueing attacks from Democrats who see him as a bad match for the district — even after its lines were redrawn to favor Republicans.

They'll also settle the matchups for races in the fall that will decide control of the House and here are some of the most notable results from in this week's races:

Ohio Senate

Vance, a venture capitalist who had billionaire Peter Thiel bankrolling a super PAC that through last week had spent $11.8 million promoting him, was trailing in polls until Trump endorsed him less than three weeks ago.