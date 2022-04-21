At the Races: No recess for campaign money

Police visit: Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who has opposed rhetoric within her party to “defund the police,” recently spent a day addressing a local police department and joined a ride-along, providing an example to other Democrats who want to preempt Republican attacks on crime, according to Politico.

Say what?: Axios takes a look at how often, and in what context, members of Congress talk about inflation and found that Republicans mentioned it six times more often than Democrats. The Democrats who bring up the issue the most include progressives like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who wrote a New York Times op-ed over the weekend blaming “giant corporations” for price gouging — and a few Democrats in competitive reelection campaigns.

The count: 0.26%

That’s how much of the $124 million raised so far by Save America, the leadership PAC run by Trump, went to federal candidates, according to the campaign finance tracking group OpenSecrets.

Nathan’s notes

Candidates are required by both the Federal Election Commission and the Federal Communications Commission to include a line on their TV ads identifying themselves. But analyzing ads of a well-known Pennsylvania Senate contender, Nathan checks on whether that means they have to use their first name.

Retiring New York Rep. John Katko, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, said at an event at Syracuse University last week that there was one reason he sometimes regretted his decision to forgo a 2022 campaign. “I’ll be honest, from a competitive standpoint I wanted to stay to prove certain naysayers wrong who shall not be named,” he said. “But that’s not a reason to stay.” He added that he was “confident” he would have won reelection even under new district lines. A map signed by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in February dissolved Katko’s current 22nd District and replaced it with one that would have voted for Biden by 18 points. It is unclear whether that map will be used in November after a legal challenge brought by Republicans. “Basically, we did the analysis, and I’m pretty sure I would have been [reelected],” Katko said. “But it just seemed like the right time, and I’m very pleased with what I’m doing.”