GOP primaries could signal direction of party’s earmarks stance

​Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., secured nearly $11.6 million in earmarked projects for his constituents in the March omnibus appropriations law, from streetscape improvements in Gillespie to a new nursing school facility at Millikin University in Decatur.

Davis didn’t issue any press releases touting his influence. And he ultimately voted against those projects, under an arcane procedure House leaders used allowing Republicans to vote for defense and security-related components of the fiscal 2022 package, including aid to Ukraine, but against nondefense and social spending.

Davis’ quiet success bringing home earmarks — which House Democrats have renamed “community project funding” — comes as he’s locked in a primary battle against Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., after being forced to compete in the same district under their state’s new map.

Miller, by contrast, is a Freedom Caucus member backed by former President Donald Trump and the lone member of the Illinois delegation not to request earmarks last year.

The Illinois race isn’t the only GOP-against-GOP primary pitting an earmarker against a Trump-backed opponent who eschewed the practice.