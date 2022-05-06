Pentagon to work with Congress to mitigate inflation’s budget bite

The Biden administration will seek supplemental defense funding if inflation cuts too much into Pentagon buying power in fiscal 2023, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said Friday.

Lawmakers of both parties, but particularly Republicans, have harshly criticized the Pentagon’s budget request for the fiscal year starting in October of $773 billion, which is 2.2 percent more than Congress appropriated for fiscal 2022, saying it's too small given high inflation.

Speaking Friday at the Reagan Institute, Hicks touted the budget request as a thoughtful, well-balanced approach to meeting today’s challenges while making smart investments in future technologies.

But she acknowledged that inflation needs to be addressed, both for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023.

The department is ready to work with Congress to determine a more accurate projection of inflation in 2023, she said, and if the agreed-upon figure is too low, the Pentagon will come back and ask for supplemental funds.