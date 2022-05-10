What will cannabis banking (and baseball) do without Rep. Ed Perlmutter?

Out of all the many retirement announcements in Congress this year, Rep. Ed Perlmutter’s might’ve been one of the most surprising. Sure, some younger members are calling it quits, as are some who were once seen as their party’s future.

But there are few other retiring members who seemed to really enjoy their time in Congress like Perlmutter. The Colorado Democrat has been a fixture at traditions like the softball and baseball games and a happy legislative warrior even during the most interminable of committee markups. Perlmutter was always happy to wheel and deal with Republicans, happy to talk to reporters, happy presiding over a floor debate — just happy to be here.

So will he miss it? “Yeah, I’m going to miss it,” he said. “But it was time.”

Perlmutter spoke with Heard on the Hill last month, shortly after the House passed a bill to legalize marijuana, still grinning from ear to ear (even though he thinks his less ambitious bill to let banks work with state-licensed dispensaries has a better chance of passing the Senate this year).

This interview has been edited and condensed.