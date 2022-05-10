Senate confirms Lisa Cook as the first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Lisa Cook as the first Black woman to join the Federal Reserve Board.

Vice President Kamala Harris broke the 50-50 Senate tie, bringing to a close a nomination that started in January. Cook faced hurdles along the way, including a boycott by Senate Banking Committee Republicans, a tied committee vote and a floor vote to discharge the nominee, and a cloture vote in late April derailed by pandemic-related Democratic absences.

“Republicans have done all they could to block it and block her, as they have with a number of accomplished Black women,” Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in an interview. “It's been a year of Republican diversionary tactics, boycotts, and digging in and opposition to her and to several others.”

Cook, a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, has spent most of her career in academia with stints in government and visiting positions at Federal Reserve banks of Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia and the National Bureau of Economic Research. She joined the Chicago Fed Board of Directors in January.

Republicans led by Senate Banking ranking member Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania mounted opposition to Cook’s nomination early, starting at her January confirmation hearing. Toomey and others have since said Cook lacks the necessary experience in monetary policy and would be too timid on inflation.