Senate confirms Powell to second term as Fed chairman

Jerome Powell sailed through the Senate on Thursday with strong bipartisan support for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve Board.

The Senate voted 80-19 to confirm Powell, who will preside over the Fed as it makes decisions about how to tackle inflation that has reached a level not seen since the early 1980s. Powell, who has been acting chairman since February, drew praise from senators during the confirmation process for his handling of the economic fallout in the early months of the pandemic. But he now faces the task of reining in inflation that is running at its fastest pace in 40 years.

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Powell earned a second term as Fed chairman.

“He's been a steadfast defender of the Federal Reserve’s independence, resisting unprecedented attacks by former president Trump to politicize the Fed,” Brown said on the floor. “He played an instrumental role in stabilizing our economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. He's been a reliable voice and a steady hand through this crisis.”

Powell in recent months has spoken more aggressively about curbing inflation, after referring to rising prices as “transitory” until November last year.