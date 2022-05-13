The case for primaries: Pennsylvania edition

ANALYSIS — Even though Republican and Democratic operatives and party leaders try to avoid divisive and expensive primaries, they can serve an important purpose. Look no further than this year’s Senate race in Pennsylvania.

While primaries can sometimes expose ideological differences and drain resources, they can also be proving grounds for candidates to refine their skills, ramp up their campaign operations, and even deal with negative attacks before the bright lights of a general election. Running for office is difficult, and sometimes having a spirited dress rehearsal can result in a better candidate for the main event.

With just days to go before the May 17 Republican primary in the Keystone State, there are some significant concerns and questions about the candidate with the momentum: Kathy Barnette.

Colleague Jacob Rubashkin detailed a history of anti-Muslim posts by Barnette on social media, including posts about then-President Barack Obama being a secret Muslim, terrorist sympathizer and potentially gay. Writer Salena Zito of The Washington Examiner wrote about her struggles to get the Barnette campaign to answer basic questions about the candidate’s biography, including the name of her hometown, information about her military service and names of financial institutions where she says she worked, among other things.

Barnette’s campaign manager told Zito, “Kathy keeps her early life as private as possible as I am sure you can understand why.” But that doesn’t make sense considering Barnette has made her early life, including being the child of a rape of a child, a compelling part of her campaign. And most of Zito’s questions are about what Barnette did or where she was as an adult.