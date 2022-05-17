Biden calls white supremacy ‘poison’ after meeting with Buffalo families

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Americans to reject the “poison” of white supremacy and urged lawmakers — again — to ban “weapons of war” like the rifle a white teenager allegedly used to kill 10 people while targeting Black shoppers at a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday.

As he has over the years, the president said semiautomatic firearms like the Bushmaster XM-15, an AR-15-style rifle, that the suspect used should be illegal. He called on all Americans to reject and “confront the ideologies of hate” — but Biden did not announce plans to send lawmakers a draft bill that would crack down on combat-style guns or violently pro-white ideologies and groups.

“Now is the time when people of all races, of all backgrounds, should speak up and reject white supremacy. … In America, evil will not prevail,” he said during remarks at the city’s Delavan Grider Community Center. “White supremacy will not have the last word.”

Speaking after he and his wife met privately with families of the victims, Biden said blame rests on more than just the alleged shooter.

“What happened here is simple and straightforward: Terrorism — domestic terrorism,” he said. “Hate that through the media and politics and the internet has radicalized too many white citizens into believing they will be replaced by the other, who don’t look like them.”