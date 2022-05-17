Key results from Tuesday’s primaries

Davis wins 1st District Democratic primary: State Sen. Don Davis, endorsed by retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield, beat former state Sen. Erica Smith, who was backed by progressives including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. With an estimated 93 percent of the vote counted, Davis had 64 percent to Smith’s 30 percent in the four-candidate field when the race was called at 9:20 p.m. In the Republican primary, the winner was Sandy Smith, an ardent Trump supporter who was the target of an attack ad highlighting opposition research launched over the weekend with a nearly $589,000 buy by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC allied with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Foushee wins 4th District Democratic primary: State Sen. Valerie Foushee, backed by over $3 million in spending by super PACs backed by a cryptocurrency billionaire and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, defeated Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, who was backed by several progressive groups in an eight-candidate race. With an estimated 99 percent of the vote counted, Foushee had 50 percent to Allam’s 33 percent. Former “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken got 7 percent. Courtney Gells won the Republican primary with 65 percent when the race was called at 11:35 p.m. The race in November for the seat now held by retiring Rep. David E. Price is rated Solid Democratic by Nathan L. Gonzales.

Hines wins 13th District Republican primary: Trump-endorsed Bo Hines defeated seven other candidates, including former Rep. Renee Ellmers, to win the GOP nomination in this swing district with 32 percent of the vote when the race was called at 11:32 p.m. The 26-year-old will take on state Sen. Wiley Nickel, who won the Democratic nomination with 52 percent of the vote earlier in the evening. Inside Elections rates the November election a Toss-up.

Jackson wins 14th District Democratic primary: State Sen. Jeff Jackson won the nomination for a new seat in the Charlotte area that the state gained through reapportionment, defeating Ram Mammadov, 86.5 percent to 13.5 percent with 70 percent of the vote counted. Republican Pat Harrigan won his party's nomination. He had 76 percent of the vote with an estimated 60 percent counted when the AP called the race at 10:03 p.m. Eastern. The race in November is rated Likely Democratic by Inside Elections.

Pennsylvania

Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary: Hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a stroke caused by an irregular heartbeat, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the primary on the same day he had a pacemaker/defibrillator implanted. With an estimated 25 percent of the vote counted, Fetterman had 55 percent of the vote to Rep. Conor Lamb’s 30 percent and state Sen. Malcolm Kenyatta’s 10 percent when the AP called the race at 8:54 p.m. Eastern time. In the Republican race, hedge fund manager Dave McCormick and former daytime television host Mehmet Oz were separated by less than 1 percentage point when McCormick told supporters the race would not be called on Tuesday because of outstanding uncounted ballots. Inside Elections rates the November race for the seat Republican Sen. Patrick Toomey is giving up as Tilt Republican.