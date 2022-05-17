Key results from Tuesday’s primaries
Voting in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania
North Carolina and Pennsylvania votes for open Senate seats highlighted a list of primaries Tuesday that also included races in Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon.
Here’s how races for open seats and for districts expected to be the most competitive in November turned out, based on election race calls by The Associated Press.
This report will be updated.
North Carolina
Budd, Beasley wins Senate primaries: GOP Rep. Ted Budd, who had an early endorsement almost a year ago from former President Donald Trump, was the early winner of the nomination for retiring Sen. Richard M. Burr’s seat on Tuesday night. He had 56 percent of the vote to former Gov. Pat McCrory’s 27 percent and former Rep. Mark Walker’s 9 percent when the AP called the race at 7:47 p.m. Eastern time. Eleven other Republicans were also running. Budd will face former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who had 85 percent in a field of 11 candidates. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the November race as Lean Republican.
Cawthorn loses 11th District GOP primary: Numerous headline-grabbing controversies caught up with freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn as state Sen. Chuck Edwards, who had the backing of Sen. Thom Tillis, narrowly won the nomination. With an estimated 99 percent of the vote counted when the AP called the race at 11:09 p.m., Edwards had 33.4 percent to Cawthorn’s 31.9 percent; six other candidates shared the rest. Democrats nominated Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, who had 60 percent in a six-candidate primary when the race was called at 10:09 p.m. Inside Elections rates the November election Solid Republican.
Davis wins 1st District Democratic primary: State Sen. Don Davis, endorsed by retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield, beat former state Sen. Erica Smith, who was backed by progressives including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. With an estimated 93 percent of the vote counted, Davis had 64 percent to Smith’s 30 percent in the four-candidate field when the race was called at 9:20 p.m. In the Republican primary, the winner was Sandy Smith, an ardent Trump supporter who was the target of an attack ad highlighting opposition research launched over the weekend with a nearly $589,000 buy by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC allied with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Foushee wins 4th District Democratic primary: State Sen. Valerie Foushee, backed by over $3 million in spending by super PACs backed by a cryptocurrency billionaire and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, defeated Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, who was backed by several progressive groups in an eight-candidate race. With an estimated 99 percent of the vote counted, Foushee had 50 percent to Allam’s 33 percent. Former “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken got 7 percent. Courtney Gells won the Republican primary with 65 percent when the race was called at 11:35 p.m. The race in November for the seat now held by retiring Rep. David E. Price is rated Solid Democratic by Nathan L. Gonzales.
Hines wins 13th District Republican primary: Trump-endorsed Bo Hines defeated seven other candidates, including former Rep. Renee Ellmers, to win the GOP nomination in this swing district with 32 percent of the vote when the race was called at 11:32 p.m. The 26-year-old will take on state Sen. Wiley Nickel, who won the Democratic nomination with 52 percent of the vote earlier in the evening. Inside Elections rates the November election a Toss-up.
Jackson wins 14th District Democratic primary: State Sen. Jeff Jackson won the nomination for a new seat in the Charlotte area that the state gained through reapportionment, defeating Ram Mammadov, 86.5 percent to 13.5 percent with 70 percent of the vote counted. Republican Pat Harrigan won his party's nomination. He had 76 percent of the vote with an estimated 60 percent counted when the AP called the race at 10:03 p.m. Eastern. The race in November is rated Likely Democratic by Inside Elections.
Pennsylvania
Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary: Hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a stroke caused by an irregular heartbeat, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the primary on the same day he had a pacemaker/defibrillator implanted. With an estimated 25 percent of the vote counted, Fetterman had 55 percent of the vote to Rep. Conor Lamb’s 30 percent and state Sen. Malcolm Kenyatta’s 10 percent when the AP called the race at 8:54 p.m. Eastern time. In the Republican race, hedge fund manager Dave McCormick and former daytime television host Mehmet Oz were separated by less than 1 percentage point when McCormick told supporters the race would not be called on Tuesday because of outstanding uncounted ballots. Inside Elections rates the November race for the seat Republican Sen. Patrick Toomey is giving up as Tilt Republican.
Bognet wins 8th District Republican primary: Former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet will face Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright after defeating Mike Marsicano, a former member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and commercial airline pilot, for the nomination. Bognet had 69 percent of the vote with an estimated 99 percent counted when the race was called 10:39 p.m. Bognet had Trump’s endorsement. Inside Elections rates the general election race a Toss-up.
DeLuzio, Shaffer win 17th District primaries: Former Naval officer and lawyer Chris DeLuzio defeated political organizer and LGBTQ advcoate Sean Meloy for the Democratic nomination in the seat Rep. Conor Lamb gave up to run for Senate. DeLuzio had 63 percent of the vote to Meloy’s 37 percent with an estimated 86 percent counted when AP called the race at 10:30 p.m. DeLuzio will face Jeremy Shaffer, a former Ross Township commissioner, who took 59 percent of the vote in a Republican primary against Kathy Coder and Jason Killmeyer. Shaffer had outraised the field and said he “would have probably been one of the few Republican votes” for last year’s infrastructure bill. Inside Elections rates the November race Tilt Democratic.
Kentucky
McGarvey wins 3rd District Democratic primary: Backed by retiring Rep. John Yarmuth and heavy spending by a cryptocurrency-backed super PAC, state Sen. Morgan McGarvey beat state Rep. Attica Scott. McGarvey had 66 percent to Scott’s 34 percent with an estimated 87 percent of the vote counted when the AP called the race at 9:05 p.m. Eastern. Seven candidates were battling for the Republican nomination in a race in November rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections.
Oregon
Hoyle wins 4th District Democratic primary: State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, endorsed by retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio, beat seven opponents. With an estimated 90 percent of the vote counted, Hoyle had 69.7 when the AP called the race at 11:21 p.m Eastern time. Alek Skarlatos, DeFazio’s 2020 opponent, was unopposed in the Republican primary. Inside Elections rates the November race Likely Democratic.
Kate Ackley and Stephanie Akin contributed to this report.