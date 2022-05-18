Afghanistan’s fall was inevitable once U.S. left, watchdog finds

The collapse of the U.S.-backed government was assured once the United States telegraphed its plan to withdraw from Afghanistan, according to a scathing new report from the watchdog that Congress created to oversee the U.S. reconstruction effort there.

The most important factor leading to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban was the U.S.-Taliban agreement in February 2020, in which the Trump administration committed to withdrawing U.S. forces, and President Joe Biden’s subsequent announcement that he would honor that plan, says the report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction released today.

Those pronouncements devastated morale among the U.S.-backed Afghan forces, which were heavily reliant on U.S. contractors and troops to keep the Taliban in check.

The Trump administration’s initial agreement would have withdrawn all U.S. forces by May 2021. The Biden administration delayed that until the end of August.

In the weeks before the deadline, Taliban forces seized most of Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted more than 100,000 people out of Kabul during the final days, leading to chaotic conditions at Hamid Karzai International Airport and the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers when a terrorist detonated a suicide bomb just outside one of the airport’s crowded gates.