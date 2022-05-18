Kansas Supreme Court upholds state congressional map

The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the state’s congressional map in a ruling Wednesday, reversing a lower court opinion that found the map unfairly favored Republicans and harmed minority voters.

The map, which splits Democrat-leaning Wyandotte County, means a tougher road to reelection for Rep. Sharice Davids, the state’s lone Democrat in Congress.

The two-page opinion from Justice Caleb Stegall reversed the lower court ruling against the map and promised a more substantial ruling later.

“A majority of the court holds that, on the record before us, plaintiffs have not prevailed on their claims that [the congressional map legislation] violates the Kansas Constitution,” the opinion said.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Davids said the redistricting process “did not instill a sense of transparency or confidence in the people of Kansas.”