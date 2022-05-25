An Rx for politicians — full medical disclosure

John Fetterman swept all 67 counties in Pennsylvania as he romped home in last week’s Democratic Senate primary. With his Republican opponent still unknown as Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are heading into what looks like an acrimonious recount, Fetterman would normally be poised to get an early jump in a pivotal open-seat Senate race.

Except human frailty intervened.

The 52-year-old Fetterman celebrated on primary night from a hospital bed, as he recovered from a recent stroke. Even though Fetterman was released from the hospital Sunday, there has been no word about when the Democratic nominee will resume campaigning or how vigorous he will be when he does.

The New York Times, in an article by Gina Kolata and Katie Glueck, raised questions about Fetterman’s medical situation and the pace of his recovery. As the Times reported, “Specialists in stroke, heart disease and electrophysiology said that some of the campaign’s public statements do not offer a sufficient explanation for Mr. Fetterman’s described diagnosis or the treatment they say he has received.”

Hopefully, Fetterman will return to the campaign trail soon, undiminished by his medical adventures. But Democrats have to be worried after Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, told The Washington Post on Monday that she had taken away his cellphone so that he could concentrate on his recovery.