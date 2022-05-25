Primaries show uneven power of Trump — and progressives

Voters rejected former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates in four statewide races in Georgia on Tuesday, but his preferred Senate candidate won. House primaries there and in other states offered a more muddied picture of his enduring influence on the Republican Party, however. Indeed, many candidates he didn’t endorse still pledged their allegiance to him, a further sign he is the de facto leader of the party.

In Democratic primaries, voters also sent mixed messages, with two decisive wins for progressives in Georgia and Texas while a couple of high-profile races in competitive Texas districts were still too close to call Wednesday afternoon. Here are takeaways from the primaries in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Minnesota and Arkansas.

Walker win tops uneven scorecard

Trump endorsed 13 candidates up and down the ballot in Georgia as he sought to relitigate his 2020 election loss there. Candidates in four of those races lost, including former Sen. David Perdue, who was running for governor, and Rep. Jody B. Hice, who was vying for secretary of state. Those races and statewide contests for insurance commissioner and attorney general got national attention because of Trump’s attempt to punish officials who did not push his baseless claims of election fraud. Their losses showed that Republican voters won’t always walk in lockstep with the former president — especially when it comes to his personal vendettas.

But in one of the biggest prizes of the night, Trump-endorsed former NFL star Herschel Walker won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. Walker received 68 percent of the vote, sailing past his five opponents. Second-place finisher Gary Black, the state agriculture commissioner, got just 13 percent.

And in Georgia’s solid-red 14th District, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose defiance of political norms has raised her national profile in a way that is often compared to Trump’s, beat back five challengers with 70 percent of the vote. Second-place finisher Jennifer Strahan, a health care executive who was also pro-Trump, got only 17 percent in spite of support from national Republicans attracted to her call for a more pragmatic approach to lawmaking. Greene will face Army veteran Marcus Flowers, who raised nearly $8.2 million and won the three-way Democratic primary with 75 percent of the vote.