State ballot initiatives on health focus on abortion, drugs

It’s still early, but so far at least eight of the estimated 90 state initiatives that voters will decide on this year are health related, including four amendments, the most ever in one year, related to abortion access.

“Many states are still in the signature-gathering phase for initiatives, but by late August or early September we will have a much clearer idea of the total number of measures and whether that is in line with previous years or not,” said Amanda Zoch, project manager for elections and redistricting at the National Conference of State Legislatures.

By comparison, the overall number of initiatives related to health in both 2020 and 2018 was about two dozen.

The process and timeline for voters to weigh in on initiatives or constitutional amendments varies by state, can be citizen-led or prompted by the state legislature, and can be a multiyear process. And even once signatures are collected they must be verified to qualify for the ballot, with some measures facing legal challenges or other hiccups, Zoch said

Among the measures states are trying to put on the ballot are initiatives related to drug control policy as well as those inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.