AAPI staffers aim to show their power on Capitol Hill

Carianne Lee’s noodles with ginger and cilantro is one of her favorite recipes. It was among the first dishes she made for Lunar New Year after moving away for college.

“I was the only Chinese person of my friends, so it was exciting to use this dish to introduce people to Chinese food,” she said in an Instagram post shared by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Staff Association.

Lee was one of several Hill aides sharing recipes for the traditionally East and Southeast Asian holiday earlier this year.

And while the recipes bring memories of home or family tradition, it’s more than just food — it’s a way to build community in a workplace that has not always felt welcoming for nonwhite staffers.

A nationwide wave of hate against people of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage only added to the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. For congressional staffers, all of that was compounded by what happened last year on Jan. 6, when a mostly white mob attacked the Capitol, some carrying racist symbols.