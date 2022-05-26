Ukraine looms over the US general charged with leading NATO

Gen. Christopher Cavoli, President Joe Biden's nominee to head U.S. European Command and to be NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe, breezed through his confirmation hearing Thursday.

Cavoli, the commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks Russian, Italian and French, and he earned degrees in biology from Princeton University and Russian and Eastern European studies from Yale University.

During the hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, he demonstrated a fluency in the issues currently confronting Europe, particularly in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, having served as the director for Russia on the Joint Staff.

Oklahoma's James M. Inhofe, the top Republican on the committee, asked about the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, a leading exporter of wheat and other grains and foodstuffs, on food supplies for Africa.

Africa is already feeling the lack of grain exports from both Ukraine and Russia, Cavoli said.