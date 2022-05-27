‘Directly related’: Two key words could sink long-shot talks on preventing mass shootings

ANALYSIS — There are many reasons to doubt Congress will send President Joe Biden any legislation to slow a spate of mass shootings, including two key words: “directly related.”

A teenage gunman this week turned a Texas elementary school into what Biden called a “battlefield.” He implored the entire country, but also lawmakers, to take action to prevent future mass gun massacres: “Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

There are more reasons to expect that negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans, which developed slowly, will go nowhere rather than end with a bipartisan bill that would have “an impact.”

Apple pie. Tackle football. Fast-food joints. Baseball. Strip malls.

All are pure Americana, essential components of the fabric of life in the United States. And now: Mass shootings?