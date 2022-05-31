Belated Florida map means sunshine in GOP forecast

And none of them is particularly competitive. While some districts may seem close by looking at the 2020 presidential results, a combination of a midterm dynamic, including Biden’s poor job rating dragging down Democratic candidates, and a lack of top-tier Democratic candidates is keeping Florida’s races on the periphery of the House battlefield.

All 28 districts begin with an initial rating of Likely or Solid for either party. And many of the races rated Likely Republican are effectively solid, but it’s helpful to have a Likely rating so that they appear on the list of competitive races and can be accounted for as seats that flip from one party to the other.

Republicans look poised to gain four seats out of Florida in their quest to gain five seats nationwide to win the House majority.

5th District (John Rutherford, R)

Until the latest round of redistricting, the 5th District had been a Black opportunity seat that stretched from Tallahassee to Jacksonville. Biden would have won it with 63 percent, and it is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson. But Republicans dismantled the seat in redistricting and transformed it into a seat that Trump would have won with 57 percent, spurring lawsuits by Democrats. GOP Rep. John Rutherford, the current 4th District incumbent, is running for reelection here. Lawson will run elsewhere or possibly not at all, unless the courts restore the 5th as a Democratic district. Republicans are going to win the seat in November, but the race is rated Likely Republican in order to account for the takeover on the list of competitive races.

7th District (Open; Stephanie Murphy, D)

Trump would have won the newly drawn 7th northeast of Orlando with just 52 percent. But Democrats’ likely best candidate to hold the seat, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, is not running for reelection and Republicans are likely to win it in this political environment. Since it’s such a great opportunity, more than a handful of Republicans are running for the GOP nomination in the Aug. 23 primary. Initial rating: Likely Republican.