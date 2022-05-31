House Judiciary Committee sets vote on gun control proposals

The House Judiciary Committee announced a rare recess week markup for Thursday, with Democrats intent on advancing a bill with a suite of gun control proposals that they have floated in recent years.

A panel vote on the bill would tee up potential action in the full House when it returns to session next week, a spokesman for the committee said.

The legislative action would be the first on gun control after a spate of mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, and an outcry for Congress to do more to stop them.

While the shootings have reignited passion to pass gun control legislation among Democrats, the proposals face an uncertain future in the 50-50 Senate where they would have to gain support from at least 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster.

The measure includes proposals that would raise the age limit to purchase some semi-automatic rifles to 21 years old, establish a federal ban on new high-capacity magazines and create a new federal firearms offense for gun trafficking and straw purchases. Another two proposals would address safe gun storage.