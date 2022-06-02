Louisiana, Arkansas congressional lines are more of the same

ANALYSIS — From a new Democratic district in Louisiana to a Democratic opportunity in Arkansas, there was the potential that two reliably Republican states would provide some intrigue in the fight for the House majority. Yet, when the final congressional maps were drawn, the status quo prevailed.

Democrats were convinced that a second Black opportunity district, situated in northern Louisiana, was essential to bring the state into alignment with its Black population. That district was never created, however, and while litigation over the map is ongoing, it is unlikely to result in any changes, especially this election cycle. In Arkansas, meanwhile, Democrats held out hope that Little Rock would be contained to a single district, giving them a takeover opportunity. But that didn’t happen either.

That means the status quo across both states is likely preserved for another decade. Republicans have a 5-to-1 advantage in Louisiana’s House delegation and control all four of Arkansas’ House seats. All 10 races are rated as Solid for one party in the upcoming 2022 elections.

While neither state has voted Democratic for president since former Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was reelected in 1996, the House delegations have been more balanced.