Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro is facing criminal charges after a federal grand jury indicted him on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The indictment, handed down on Thursday and unsealed Friday, charges Navarro, 72, with one count of contempt for refusing to appear for a deposition and another for refusing to produce documents demanded by the House panel.

The House voted in April to hold Navarro — and another former Trump White House adviser, Dan Scavino — in contempt of Congress. The indictment comes as the committee is set to hold a hearing June 9 to begin publicly disclosing details of what it has uncovered about the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

[Jan. 6 panel won’t get all it seeks for public hearings this month]

Navarro, who served as a White House trade adviser under President Donald Trump, was of interest to the committee because he circulated a plan intended to delay certification of the Electoral College votes and send them back to state legislatures. That notion was also promoted by Trump lawyer John Eastman.