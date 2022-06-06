Seven questions about Tuesday’s primaries in seven states

Primaries in multiple states on Tuesday will set matchups for the fall and could end the careers of some incumbents. Here are some key questions that will be answered:

1. Who fills Nunes’ seat?

Connie Conway, a former Tulare County supervisor and Republican leader in the state Assembly, is heavily favored to win the special election in California’s 22nd District for the remainder of former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’ term. She faces Democrat Lourin Hubbard, a state water department operations manager.

The special election is happening the same day as primaries for the next Congress, but neither Conway nor Hubbard is running. And the 22nd District, now a GOP stronghold, will look different in November, as reliably Republican areas have been parceled out and the new seat would have backed Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by 13 points.

Conway made it clear that a victory on Tuesday would lead to an abbreviated stay in Congress. “I didn't always have a desire to run, to serve in Congress,” she said during a recent interview. “It was hard for people to grasp: ‘Why are you only running for six months?’ If there was a place to be, Congressman Nunes would have stayed and he would be there.”

Nunes resigned on Jan. 3 to run a new Trump media venture.