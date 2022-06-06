What’s next for Chris Murphy?

ANALYSIS — According to my 2006 calendar, I met Connecticut Democratic candidate Christopher S. Murphy on Feb. 28. I had a breakfast speaking engagement in Florida that morning but still got back to Washington, D.C., for a midafternoon interview about his run for the state's 5th District seat.

I don’t remember a lot about that meeting. I do recall that I thought Murphy looked quite young — he was 32 at the time — and seemed very liberal. He understood campaigns, and he was serious about matters of public policy.

I’m certain I also figured that it would be difficult for any Democrat to oust the entrenched GOP incumbent, Rep. Nancy Johnson, who represented the northwest quarter of the state, including some of Hartford’s upscale western suburbs and blue-collar New Britain.

A pragmatist who supported legal abortion, Johnson had “became one of the most active and productive legislators in the House,” according to the 1998 edition of "The Almanac of American Politics."

But 2006 was President George W. Bush’s second midterm, and the combination of the administration’s slow reaction to Hurricane Katrina, the growing unpopularity of the war in Iraq, and the GOP’s complete control of the House, Senate and White House created Democratic opportunities where they previously had not existed.