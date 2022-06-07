Key results from Tuesday’s primaries in seven states

Voters in seven states picked nominees in primaries and in one district held a special election to fill a House vacancy on Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights of the results.

This report will be updated.

Iowa

Franken beats Finkenauer: Retired Adm. Michael Franken blocked former Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s Senate run Tuesday by capturing the party’s nomination with 57 percent to her 38 percent at 10:13 p.m. Eastern, when the AP called the race. Finkenauer lost her House seat to GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson in 2020 after serving only one term. Franken, who had $250,000 cash on hand as of May 18, will face an uphill race for the seat against longtime Sen. Charles E. Grassley, who held more than $4.3 million in his campaign account May 18. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race as Solid Republican.

Axne-Nunn race set: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne will face state Sen. Zach Nunn, who won the GOP primary in Iowa’s 3rd District, one of the nation’s signature November battlegrounds for control of the House. Nunn beat fellow Republicans Nicole Hasso, an insurance executive, and business owner Gary Leffler with 68 percent of the vote when the AP called the race at 10:15 p.m. Eastern. The race is expected to attract big outside spending, as some of the chief congressional super PACs have already reserved air time heading into the fall. Inside Elections rates the race a Toss-up.

Mississippi

Palazzo headed to runoff: Rep. Steven Palazzo, a Republican facing ethical scrutiny for allegedly spending campaign money on personal expenses, asking official staff to perform personal and campaign-related tasks and misusing his position to boost his brother’s Naval career, is headed to a runoff after failing to win a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.

Mississippi requires candidates to get more than 50 percent in primaries or the top two meet in a runoff on June 28.