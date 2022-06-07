What did Trump know, and when did he know it?

The chronology is so symbolically perfect that it borders on the eerie.

Next week, we will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in. And this Thursday night marks the start of the House Select Committee public hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection — a chilling event that displaced Watergate as the gravest threat to American democracy since the Civil War.

Little more than two years after the Watergate burglars were captured by the police, President Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace. But these days, there is a cynical attitude that nothing will change with the Jan. 6 hearings.

We live in a cable TV culture in which it is standard practice to assess the political impact of any event before it happens. So, in a determined effort not to overhype the hearings, most commentators are now downplaying them.

These pundits stress that news consumption has become so siloed that the only people following the hearings closely will be those who already despise former President Donald Trump. No matter what the revelations are from the hearings, they won’t penetrate the Fox News bubble and will have to compete with a torrent of lies from Mar-a-Lago.